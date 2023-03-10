‘So stressful not knowing where she is or what happened to her’: Ella Goodie’s family still seeking answers a year after disappearance

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - March 9 marks one year since Scott woman Ella Goodie went missing.

“Everybody has just moved on, and its so stressful now knowing where she is or what happened to her,” Goodie’s cousin Denasha Johnson said.

It’s like waking up to the same nightmare every day for Ella Goodie’s family. The 33-year-old Scott woman leaves behind two children, her family and a community of supporters waiting for answers.

“The year has been going by with no answers, no answers, no answers, and we’ve been praying and trying to keep the faith, and praying that somebody softens up their hearts, and come out and say they know something,” Johnson said.

It’s been one year since her disappearance, but Louisiana State Police have not given any updates in the case. Here is what we know so far.

Timeline of events since Ella Goodie's disappearance.

Ella Goodie was last heard from on March 9, 2022. She driving to Texas and back along I-10, according to Scott police.

Her car was spotted the next day north of Dallas.

Scott police asked for the public’s assistance to help find her on March 16. The same day, Brandon Jermaine Francisco was named a person of interest.

March 25, Francisco was arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri, on unrelated charges out of Rapides Parish.

April 1, Goodie’s car was found in St. Joseph, Missouri.

On April 19, multiple agencies searched an area in Jeff Davis Parish near U.S. Hwy 165 where they say her cell phone last pinged.

May 3, LSP announced Goodie’s case is now a homicide investigation. Since then, Goodie’s family said they haven’t heard any new information about their loved one, making them feel like Ella has been forgotten.

Thursday evening, an event was held in Ella’s honor, to remember her, and put her name back into the public’s eye.

“Anything,” Johnson said. “Any piece of information just to help us get any kind of closure. We don’t have nothing. Anything. Anything.”

Brandon Francisco is currently in prison serving 30 years for crimes he was convicted of late last year.

