SNAP extra benefits have ended

Recipients asked to update info and assess other options.
March marks the first month in years that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will only receive their regular benefit amount.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - March marks the first month in years that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will only receive their regular benefit amount.

Since March 2020, SNAP households have received a minimum of $95 to help meet their unmet food needs, but extra funding has ended for these benefits. That, along with high grocery costs, could leave many searching for other ways to feed their families.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is urging residents to reach out to local organizations and see what assistance is available. Jayne Wright-Velez, with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, said several are feeling the pinch, and the food bank will serve Cenla the way it always has.

“We have already begun to see some of that in these early days of March,” said Wright-Velez. “We expect that to continue, but you know SNAP benefits are not the only things returning to pre-pandemic levels. Our allotment for USDA food that we distribute here, has also returned to those levels.”

DCFS is also asking SNAP recipients to report any changes to their household size, income or expenses, as they could lead to an increase in benefit amount.

Wright-Velez also added that the food bank has people on their staff that will provide assistance for anyone needing help with the SNAP application.

