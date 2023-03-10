Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - March 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The calendar may not say it yet, but it’s spring and that means it’s time for fishing. Hal McMillin joined us this morning for his outdoor report to give us the details.

Hal McMillin and plenty of others just got back from their annual Mardi Gras trip to the Angel Fire Ski Resort in New Mexico where they stayed at the wild west themed Saint James Hotel. If you’re interested in skiing or even just celebrating Mardi Gras in a different way next year, head on over to Hal’s Pal’s on Facebook where you can also see all the pictures they took this year.

March 15th is the official beginning of the fishing season. Hal says the bass are already moving into the shallow water around Toledo Bend, so you’ll have a great chance of catching them or even some white perch up there.

At Lacassine, the redfish are biting at the jetties right now though be warned that it’s a popular location towards the start of the season and will often be packed. Shrimp and live mullet will be great bait for that.

And as a reminder for sport fishing, if you catch a really good bass, make sure to measure the length, girth, weigh them, and then take a picture. If you do that you can take those measurements and that picture to a taxidermist and they’ll build you a replica. That way you can let the fish go so it can spawn and make even more fish for others to catch.

For those interested, the annual meeting for the National Lacassine Refuge fishing startup date will on Monday, March 13. The Facebook page has about 7,000 local anglers so if you go, expect it to be crowded. At the meeting, biologists will give a report about the average size of the fish this season as well as some of the trails and locations where you’ll likely get the best catch. The meeting will be located at the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries new office located at 1025 Tom Watson Road near the old Chennault air base from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And remember, to check the pressure on your fire extinguisher, change the line on your reels, and change out your gas. Ideally, try to take your boat out early and run it a bit as a test to make sure everything is in working order. And remember to practice basic boating safety as you get out there to catch some fish.

