Man gets W2 form reporting wages he never received

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A formerly local man received a W2 form from a company he says he never worked for.

Patrick Lynch was surprised to receive a W2 form from St. Charles Gaming, the name of the license for Horseshoe Casino in Westlake.

W2 forms tell you how much money you earned from an employer, and they are sent to the Internal Revenue Service.

Lynch said he went to a Horseshoe job fair in November, but did not accept the job offered.

“In late January I got a W2 from St. Charles Gaming Company, as if I had worked and earned wages from them. So, I tried to contact the human resources and payroll department multiple times but they’ve never gotten back to me,” said Lynch.

Lynch said he has moved to Idaho where he has a new job. He said his wife has seen others on social media talking about the same thing.

“My wife noticed a feed on the Moss Bluff Information Station that many other people were getting these W2′s for about the same amount, and they too attended hiring events but never actually worked a day there,” he said.

Lynch said he called the IRS to ask what he should do about a W2 reporting earnings he never received.

“They told me to hang onto it, don’t file i,t and if it does get audited say in a year or two to keep the W2 and if they catch it to dispute it then. But they made a record of it, noted my name, and put notes in my file in case it does get audited,” said Lynch.

KPLC has calls and emails in to Horseshoe Casino to try to find out what happened.

A person with Caesar’s Entertainment in Las Vegas said Lynch may have been impacted by an administrative error.

We will let you know if we hear more.

