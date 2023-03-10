Loomis Brothers Circus make first-ever visit to DeRidder

50/50 Thursdays
Loomis Brothers Circus visits DeRidder for first time
By Angelica Butine
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - For 24 years the Loomis Brothers Circus has traveled through the country and even visited Southwest Louisiana. This weekend, though, it’s making its first stop in DeRidder.

The circus aims to provide a more traditional circus experience with a dash of a modern twist while keeping the audience on the edge of their seat.

The circus will feature exotic animals, acrobats who have appeared on America’s Got Talent, motorcycle daredevils, Rolla Bolla, and clowns.

Justin Loomis, the singing ringmaster, told KPLC the circus resembles a traditional Circus everyone grew up watching.

“It is all the traditional circus favorites,” Loomis said. “I mean, you’re going to see the Tigers jump through a flaming hoop, you’re going to see beautiful girls flying through the air on the trapeze. You’re going to see high-wire walking, and clowns everywhere, just like the old days.”

He says the circus is a dying art but he enjoys keeping it alive.

“To me, it truly is the greatest show,” Loomis said. “It is the best form of entertainment.”

The Circus is being held March 10-11 at the Beauregard Parish Covered Arena in DeRidder.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A ticket is $25 and gets in one adult and two kids 12 and under. Tickets for additional children 12 and under are $8. Tickets may be purchased online.

