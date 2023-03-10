Leesville Police investigating shooting on Pearl St.

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for four suspects following a late-night shooting on Pearl St., according to the Leesville Police Department.

Chief of Police Beth Westlake says officers responded to the residence Thursday, March 9 around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found that one of the residents had been shot.

The injured individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As a result of what is now an ongoing investigation, officers say they believe four suspects arrived at the residence in a grey or light-colored Chevrolet Impala. The suspects are believed to have exited the vehicle and knocked on the door. The resident answered the door but immediately closed it when they saw a masked person with a gun. At this time, the suspects supposedly began shooting into the residence and then fled.

The Leesville Police Department asks anyone with any information on this incident to please contact them at 337-238-0331. Anonymous tips can also be submitted HERE.

