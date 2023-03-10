50/50 Thursdays
Improvements coming to Lake Charles Airport with $6.9 million in federal funding

By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Regional Airport is receiving $6.9 million in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A total of four expansion projects are in the works at the airport. The $6.9 million from the CARES Act will be put towards a new maintenance facility, a hangar for Acadian Air Med, a private aviation terminal and the expansion of the employee parking lot.

“Each of these projects in its own way impacts the airport and allows us to build proper facilities to support business activity,” Lake Charles Airport Executive Director Heath Allen said.

Allen said the money used for the projects not only helps the airport but helps the city’s economy as a whole.

“The airport is certainly a huge economic engine for Southwest Louisiana, and anytime that we’re spending money and we’re expanding, improving, maintaining our facilities, that helps support that mission and helps support the economy,” Allen said.

The airport suffered greatly due to the pandemic and hurricanes, and receiving this money brings the airport one step closer to recovery.

“These federal funds have allowed us to recover, and when you think about Southwest Louisiana, we all know well the pandemic was horrible, our worst day at the airport we had five passengers pass through the airport, and then you add to that the effects of Hurricane Laura during the pandemic and it really brought this airport and our region to its knees,” Allen said.

Allen explained that the expansion of the airport doesn’t stop here.

“These are four projects, but we’ve got a lot going on so we’re making a lot of improvements, and really over the next three to four years the traveling public is going to see a lot of these projects,” Allen said.

Allen said expanding their employee parking lot will leave more parking spaces for travelers.

