First Alert Forecast: Weak front moving though today, colder temps on the way for Monday.

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A weak front will be moving through the area this morning bringing widespread cloud cover and a chance of widely scattered showers. Rain chances are still low however with many locations seeing no rain at all.

The front will bring a shot of dry air which will keep temperatures slightly cooler overnight down to the high 50′s, but will see a quick warmup during the day Saturday as highs return to the upper 70′s.

The more impactful front is set to arrive Sunday night. Models have the front forcing eastward, pushing more of the precipitation out of our area, so it’s not looking to be much of a rain maker but it will bring a better drop in temperatures with highs dropping to the mid 60′s for Monday and Tuesday with lows in the mid 40′s.

Afterwards, we will see a steady warmup throughout the week before the next system comes in closer to Friday, currently predicted to bring some better chances of rain.

