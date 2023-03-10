FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend; more showers Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A brief dip in temperatures through tonight is the result of a weak front that moved through today, bringing some spots showers and thunderstorms while many other locations missed out on the rain. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 50s overnight with areas of patchy fog possible.

Saturday brings a fast turnaround with warmer temperatures back by afternoon thanks to a warm front and gusty southwesterly winds between 15 and 30 mph at times by Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow max out in the upper 70s with a much milder evening ahead for Saturday night.

A few showers return Sunday ahead of a reinforcing cold front set to push through by afternoon and evening. Ahead of this front, temperatures surge to near 80, then drop into the 50s behind the front Sunday night. Rain chances remain around 30% for the scattered showers during the late-morning and afternoon hours.

Much cooler weather returns for Monday with clouds lingering and highs only in the lower 60s. Nights back in the 40s return for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with our next best chance of rain returning next Friday ahead of another cold front by the end of the workweek.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

