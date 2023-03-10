FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple showers possible Friday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With another quiet evening underway across SW Louisiana, we’ll see temperatures dipping into the upper 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies. A weak front will move into the area tomorrow morning and could produce a few widely scattered showers after sunrise, but rain chances remain low area-wide with many locations seeing no rain at all.

Temperatures won’t drop much, although the addition of clouds tomorrow will help keep temperatures in the 70s tomorrow. A slightly cooler start to Saturday with lows in the upper 50s comes ahead of a fast warmup during the day as afternoon highs return to the middle to upper 70s.

The second of our two fronts arrives Sunday night. It too won’t be much of a rain maker but it will drop temperatures a bit more by early next week. Highs on Monday drop to the 60s with the lows Monday night down into the 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

