Early voting begins tomorrow in Jeff Davis for March 25 election

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Early voting begins on March 11 for the March 25 election in Jeff Davis Parish.

Early voting will run through March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sunday, March 12.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 21 by 4:30 p.m., except for military and overseas voters. You can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

On March 25, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the ballot in Jeff Davis are the following:

  • Gravity Drainage District No. 9 - 9.21 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
  • Fire Protection District No. 3 - 3.59 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

