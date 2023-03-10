Contractors begin installing smart water meters in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Work is underway to replace around 35,000 water meters in Lake Charles with enhanced smart meters that city officials say are more accurate and dependable.

Utility Metering Solutions, a contractor selected by the city in January 2021, is expected to finish replacing the meters by June 2024.

The installation at homes will take around an hour, and residents do not have to be home, said City of Lake Charles spokesperson Katie Harrington. The water will be turned off for 30 to 60 minutes during installation.

Contractors will knock on residents’ doors to let them know their meters have been replaced, and if no one answers they will leave a door hanger, Harrington said. All contractors’ clothes and vehicles will have the UMS logo, and they will have photo ID badges.

City officials will directly contact local businesses to schedule their meter replacements.

The new meters will have the following benefits, according to city officials:

More accurate and dependable monthly water usage readings

Faster, state-of-the-art flow detection to identify leaks

More consistent bills from month to month

A hardened, improved water infrastructure to minimize the effects of future natural disasters

Positive environmental impacts due to water waste reduction.

“The City of Lake Charles has survived some extremely tough times over the past several years,” said Kevin Heise, City of Lake Charles Utilities Manager. “We are proactively investing in the smart meters project to improve the lives of our residents and offer a sense of security in knowing that Lake Charles will have one of the most advanced systems on the Gulf Coast.”

