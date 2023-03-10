Black Heritage Festival kicks off in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La (KPLC) - The 2023 Black Heritage Festival is officially underway in Lake Charles.

The four-day festival displays the awesome heritage, talent, food and gifts that makeup the African American culture.

It began Thursday with Senior Citizen Bingo and will wrap up Sunday with a Gospel Extravaganza.

