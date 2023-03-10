50/50 Thursdays
Black Heritage Festival kicks off in Lake Charles

(https://www.blackheritagefest.com/)
By Barry Lowin
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La (KPLC) - The 2023 Black Heritage Festival is officially underway in Lake Charles.

The four-day festival displays the awesome heritage, talent, food and gifts that makeup the African American culture.

It began Thursday with Senior Citizen Bingo and will wrap up Sunday with a Gospel Extravaganza.

Tune into Now at Nine and 7News Nightcast tonight for a full look at what the festival is bringing to the Lake Area this year.

For tickets and more information, visit the Black Heritage Festival website.

