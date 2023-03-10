50/50 Thursdays
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

The 11.5-foot alligator left a large hole in Tosi’s screened-in porch.(Source: WFTV, LYNN TOSI, CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) – An alligator in Florida wanted to relax by the water so much it busted through a screened-in porch and landed in the pool.

Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and decided Lynn Tosi’s pool was the perfect place.

“I just kind of circled around, not knowing what I was going to do next,” Tosi said. “I sure wasn’t going outside.”

The 11.5-foot alligator left a large hole in Tosi’s screened-in porch.

“He busted right through there, kind of like the Kool-Aid man, you know,” she said.

Her encounter is one of three reported in Volusia County over the past five days.

A man in Daytona Beach was bitten by an alligator when he opened his front door.

Then, Florida Fish and Wildlife Officials said they received a call from a man in Deltona after a gator grabbed his dog.

The man shot and killed the alligator, and authorities said he isn’t facing any charges.

Tosi said most people in Florida play it safe around lakes and ponds, especially as the weather gets warmer.

Now, after what happened in her swimming pool, she thinks all homeowners should double check before diving in.

“The professional coming to take him out was actually pacing and got on the phone and was really surprised by what they were up against,” Tosi said.

Trappers said alligators are most active at dusk and dawn.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

