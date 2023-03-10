92-year-old’s home repaired through Lake Charles Housing Rehab Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Housing Rehabilitation Recovery program is giving homeowners a fighting chance after many were forced to leave their homes or lost them completely.

“I just thank the Lord, I said please help me when I first started hearing about this, I said please Lord have me on the list, help me,” homeowner Lucille Hebert said.

It’s been a long road for 92-year-old Lucille Hebert, who has lived with her daughter for more two years after her home was heavily damaged from the flood and Hurricane Laura.

Her long wait will be coming to an end in just a few short weeks when she moves back into the home she lived in since 1955.

“For us this is the ultimate being able to see them with smiles on their faces and then in the end it’ll be even nicer when they can finally move in their homes,” Lake Charles Community Development Director Mark Tizano said.

City officials said they received around 1,800 applicants and will be making repairs on at least 200 homes. Helping those in need is something they take pride in.

“Well one of the things is when you interact with these homeowners, you get to know them, they’re easy to love. And you know our staff at City Hall, we love helping people,” Tizano said.

Hebert said she is grateful for all the help she has received but is eager to step back into her home and start cooking.

“Rice and gravy and pork chops, smothered pork chops and gravy, I got that down,” Hebert said.

The money is coming from several local and national programs but city officials said it is not part of the FEMA aid.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.