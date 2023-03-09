U.S. Department of Transportation grants $6.9M for Lake Charles Regional Airport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it will be providing $6,939,239 for construction at the Lake Charles Regional Airport, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

The funding, which is a part of the CARES Act, is earmarked to help construct a new building, parking, lot, and hanger at the airport.

