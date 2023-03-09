50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - March 8, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 8, 2023.

Curtis Demon Adams, 44, DeRidder: Domestic abuse (2 charges); attempted second-degree murder; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer by flight.

Tasha Denee McDaniel, 31, Lake Charles: Public intimidation and retaliation; resisting a police officer with force; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense DWI; money laundering; speeding.

Jimmy McClelland, 65, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.

Chad Dustin Gore, 43, Starks: Theft of a Catalytic converter under $1,000.

Maverick Harper, 27, Iowa: Pornography involving juveniles.

Tyrone Emmanuel McCree, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kristopher Rodney Grubham, 35, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kall Ray Carter, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; title required for sale.

Coby Lee Blessing, 32, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Tamara Nichelle Chambo, 51, Houston, TX: Resisting an officer; false representation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clausy John Bernard, 36, Westlake: Resisting an officer by flight; aggravated flight from an officer; unlawful disruption of a school; resisting an officer with force; aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle; battery of a police officer; expired plates.

Eric Shan Pine, 40, Westlake: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.

