Sunrise Interviews: McLeod Lecture Series resumes tonight

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McLeod Lecture Series will resume tonight at the Lake Charles Civic Center as part of the McNeese Banners Cultural Series. Joining us to talk about the series was Paul Hart Miller and the moderator for the series, Adam Knapp.

The McLeod Lecture Series was founded in honor of Bill McLeod, former legislator, judge, and Southwest Louisiana community leader. This long-running lecture series is dedicated to presenting timely as well as historical aspects of Louisiana politics and seeks to promote a climate of good government, particularly civility in an era of partisan politics.

The series will begin in the Contraband Room at 7 p.m. tonight, March 9.

The panel will include public and civic leaders who were influenced and inspired by their forebearers to make a positive difference in their communities through public service and civic engagement. They will share their experiences and insights on what motivates and inspires them to service and how it is passed on to future generations.

The lecture will be filmed and there will be a reception afterward.

This year’s panelists are:

  • State Representative Greg Miller (Republican representing St. Charles and St. John the Baptist Parishes) and son of “Young Turk” Ralph Miller.
  • State Senator Jeremy Stine (Republican serving Calcasieu Parish) whose uncles Dennis and Tim Stine served as State Commissioner of Administration and as a State Representative, respectively.
  • Dr. Kim Hunter-Reed, Chair of the Louisiana Commission of Higher Education and undersecretary of the US Dept. of Education under President Obama (and former KPLC anchor).
  • Pilar Blanco Eble, Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Community Foundation, and daughter of former Governor Kathleen Blanco.
  • Tyron Picard, owner of the Picard Group and former chair of the Council for a Better Louisiana and son of the late Cecil Picard who served as state Superintendent of Education after having served in the state legislature.

The moderator is Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce and son of Ann and Lenn Knapp. His father is a former Calcasieu Parish District Attorney and his mother is former Chief Assistant to Mayor Willie Mount

