State police hosting free child seat check event

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D will provide free passenger safety seat checks on Saturday, March 11.

The event takes place at Lake Charles Toyota located at 3905 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety seat technicians who will assist with proper installation.

Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with Louisiana State Police Troop D by calling 337-491-2513.

