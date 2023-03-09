50/50 Thursdays
Spring Art Walk to return to downtown Lake Charles April 29

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the date for the 2023 Spring Art Walk in downtown Lake Charles.

From 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, several blocks will be shut down for live art shows, live music and entertainment, art and food vendors, as well as the Student and Adult Art Wars, Arts Council interim director Cameron Fultz said.

(Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)

More information about the event will be released in the coming weeks on the Arts Council’s website.

