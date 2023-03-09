Police release new information on Deaton St. chase suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released new information about the subject of a foot chase with police last week.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said on Wednesday Curtis Adams, 44, was arrested after running from deputies on foot after deputies attempted a traffic stop on March 8. Adams faces charges of resisting an officer and refusal to I.D. Adams also had active warrants through the Lake Charles Police Department for attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse, strangulation, and child endangerment. His bond was set for $750,000.

Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman with the Lake Charles Police Department, said the victim of a confrontation with Adams that led to his active warrants came forward to police on Feb. 12. The victim met with police in relation to a disturbance on Feb. 11.

Keenum said they learned the victim was involved in a verbal confrontation with Adams that escalated into a stabbing and strangulation. Adams allegedly stabbed the victim twice, then began to choke the victim. The attack was in the presence of a 3-year-old child, he said.

The victim was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Kirt Farquhar was the lead investigator.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.