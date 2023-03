Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - Oakdale High School is holding a parade to celebrate the Lady Warriors’ first state championship win.

Last Friday, ninth-ranked Oakdale beat second-ranked Lakeview 53-48 to win the Non-Select Division IV state title.

The parade will be held in downtown Oakdale at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

