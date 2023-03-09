Louisiana State Troopers looking for new recruits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police are looking to shore up their numbers with new recruits, according to the agency.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police public affairs says, “We definitely need to hire more troopers. We went through a period of time during the general administration where state troopers weren’t being hired in great numbers.”

A factor in the agency’s recruitment drive is keeping its retirement system strong. That system provides benefits based on the maximum salary, age of the employee, and their years of service.

State Trooper Julia Willis says that retirement system has great benefits for men and women who want a career in law enforcement, “The retirement system is paying out to the troopers that are retiring and now we need more to come in to refund it.”

While many assume you need prior law enforcement experience to join the State Police, there are plenty who start off their careers in the agency.

Anyone who has a minimum of 60 semester hours from an accredited college, has prior military experience, or even has two years of experience as a peace officer can apply.

Troopers will begin with a salary of $3,884.17 per month. And like most law enforcement careers, the starting point for all new troopers is the police academy.

You can start your application process online HERE and if your application is accepted you’ll go through the following process to become a state trooper:

Entrance Exam

Avalibility/personal questionnaire

Physical fitness assessment

Background check

Oral interview

Selection of candidates

Conditional offer of employment

Medical examination, drug test, phycological evaluation

Final offer of employment

Academy training

And if you’re worried about if you’re physically fit to become a trooper or pass the physical fitness assessment, the agency has a guide for pre-hire training recommendations HERE.

