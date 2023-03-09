50/50 Thursdays
Iowa man arrested for pornography involving juveniles

Maverick Harper, 27, of Iowa, LA, was arrested on 5 counts of pornography involving juveniles...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man was arrested on 5 felony counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

A joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrest of Maverick Harper, 27.

Harper surrendered at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office before noon on March 8. He was released around 6:20 p.m. later that day on a $250,000 bond.

