Intracoastal Park to reopen RV camping area

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Intracoastal Park is once again welcoming RVs.

The park’s camping area will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 10, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police jury.

The park, located at 7955 Intracoastal Park Rd. in Sulphur, had been closed for hurricane repairs.

The boat launch and playground are now open to the public, as well. The rentable pavilion is still closed for repairs.

To reserve RV and camping spots, visit camplife.com. For information on all Calcasieu Parish Police Jury parks, visit //calcasieu.gov/parks.

