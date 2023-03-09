50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid forecast continues; a few showers possible Friday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and humid weather continues for Thursday. Some patchy areas of fog will be possible tonight and continue through the overnight hours. Lows drop into the 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday will bring warm afternoon temperatures back into the lower 80s. A weak front arrives Friday, bringing a few quick-passing showers in the morning, then quickly clearing out by afternoon. No real drop in temperatures arrives until early next week as a second front pushes through Sunday night.

Highs drop back into the 60s by Monday with nights in the 40s for the first half of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

