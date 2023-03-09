First Alert Forcast: Warm temperatures continue ahead of stalled front.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Our current weather pattern will be holding for about another day as the warm and humid weather continues. Areas of patchy fog and low clouds will be burning off and giving way to clearer skies as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 80′s.

Temperatures remain similar to yesterday (KPLC)

Cloudier skies return for the late afternoon along with a similar risk of patchy fog as last night, as a stalled front to our North finally moves into our area, bringing some chance of rain and possibly cooling temperatures by a few degrees.

Stalled front brings some chance of rain Friday (KPLC)

Any clearing and cooler temps from that front will be short lived as it quickly heats back up through the weekend into Sunday, where highs will be back in the 80′s. However, a stronger front will be making its way down late Sunday into Monday morning, which will bring higher chances of rain to possibly wash away some of that pollen. Temperatures look to be cooler than the weekend moving into next week with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s by Monday.

Stronger cold front arriving Monday (KPLC)

Temperatures will slowly warm up through the week as another potential system might bring some rain closer to next Friday.

