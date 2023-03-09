Elton man accused of firing gun during fight involving several people

Elton, LA (KPLC) - An Elton man is accused of firing a handgun during a fight involving several people on St. Joseph Street Wednesday.

Lande Maurice Anthony, 31, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, said when deputies arrived, they learned a group of adults and juveniles were fighting when one person fired shots from a handgun. Detectives identified Anthony as firing the handgun, he said.

Deputies were called to the incident, but while responding learned from the Elton Police Department that the situation was under control, Ivey said. Elton police and the Coushatta Tribal Police Department were already on scene. Elton Police provided information on the incident to the sheriff’s office and asked sheriff’s detectives to investigate.

