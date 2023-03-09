Authorities explain what to do if you suspect you’re being stalked

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After last week’s stalking incident in Allen Parish, authorities explain ways to not be a soft target.

What would you do if someone approached and asked for your socks?

“I would probably give it to them,” Alexis Faber said. “I’d definitely be concerned.”

“I would give them my socks if they wanted my socks,” Charlotte Conner said.

It seems like a pretty innocent situation, right? 7News asked people at Prien Lake Park what they would do if that happened to them, but it’s exactly what happened to two young girls near Oberlin last week.

“That’s crazy,” Faber said.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the suspect, Daniel LeBleu, circled the girls with his vehicle at a local park for 30 minutes. The girls left and so did LeBleu following them to their home. Hebert said the girls then drove to a local business.

LeBleu approached their vehicle and said he needed their socks for a scavenger hunt in return for a gift card.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it’s most important to be aware of your surroundings even when driving your vehicle.

“If you think a car is following you, create some type of diversion,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said. “Turn off on a side street and turn again and see if that car actually follows you.”

Drive to a police station or a busy area or call the police.

“The less people, the less witnesses, the more vulnerable you are,” Guillory said.

It’s a situation that these parents said is the reason they are on high alert.

“It’s just scary bringing your kids out or even being out nowadays, whether it’s by yourself or with a group,” Faber said.

Guillory said it is also important to let someone know where you are going and when you will arrive somewhere. You should also try to go out with someone when possible.

