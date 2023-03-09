Alcohol sales on April ballot for Ward 6 residents of Beauregard Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you live in lower Beauregard Parish, would you like to be able to go to a restaurant there and have an adult beverage with your meal? What about to go to a store to buy alcoholic beverages? Neither is allowed now, because the area is dry, but that could change.

Southernmost Beauregard Parish remains a very rural area which means there is a lot of distance between homes. So, proponents say it was hard to get 25% of the 4400 voters in Ward 6 to sign a petition putting the alcohol issue on the ballot.

Those who favor alcohol sales say it’s not as though the people don’t drink. They just go to Calcasieu Parish or to DeRidder.

Proponent Adam Lagneaux said that’s bad for their economy in south Beauregard.

“It’ll be great for the economy of Ragley. It’ll give people more options for a nice place to go sit down and have a meal,” Lagneaux said.

He says taxes Calcasieu gets, could stay in Beauregard to fix roads and ditches. He says most grocery stores and restaurants won’t locate there if they cannot sell alcohol.

“For a restaurant to make it in such a rural area, their margins can be tight to begin with. So with the sale of alcohol, a beer, or a glass of wine with your meal, it really makes it a lot more attractive for a restaurant to open up in the area. Same thing with a grocery,” he said.

Lagneaux said they oppose any bars.

“Any on premises consumption that is not in a restaurant we would not favor that,” he said.

When voters go to the polls, it won’t be a simple matter of voting yes or no. State law requires five propositions to be on the ballot.

“Our campaign is pushing for any kind of alcohol in a restaurant: a mixed drink, a daiquiri, beer, wine, margarita. But that’s up to voters to decide. They could decide whether they just want to allow beer and wine,” Lagneaux said.

Lagneaux said they are planning a voter education campaign.

The election is April 29. The propositions required by state law are as follows.

Ward 6 proposition 1 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Ward 6 proposition 2 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Ward 6 proposition 3 of 5

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Ward 6 proposition 4 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Ward 6 proposition 5 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Lagneaux said they hope propositions 1, 4 and 5 are approved by voters. Those in favor of making the change from dry to wet do not support propositions 2 and 3 which would allow consumption on premises beyond just restaurants.

