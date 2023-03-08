50/50 Thursdays
Vinton Public Library creates Bridgerton themed escape room

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Vinton Public Library called all lords and ladies for a Bridgerton escape room.

It was a night full of fun puzzles and literary challenges in order to find their suitor.

The room was inspired by Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books as well as classic works written by Jane Austin.

Library organizers said it’s a fun way to interact with the community.

