USDA conducting review of what Louisiana communities are considered rural

By Patrick Deaville and Angelica Butine
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development agency is currently conducting a review of all the areas under its jurisdiction to determine which areas no longer qualify for rural housing programs such as USDA loans. This could make it even harder for prospective homebuyers in some parts of Louisiana to afford a home.

There are several benefits to receiving USDA loans. First and foremost is the 100% no-money-down feature meaning home buyers can purchase a home in a qualifying area with no out-of-pocket money for a down payment. That loan is also more flexible when it comes to credit with borrowers only having to be removed from bankruptcy and foreclosure for three years. It also means that those with limited credit history can use other credit tradelines like utility bills and auto insurance to qualify.

Rural area designations are reviewed every five years by the agency, with the last one performed in 2017-2018.

The current review is based on the 2020 US census data as well as the property requirements in the agency handbook.

Currently eligible communities under review

Acadia Parish

  • Crowley

Ascension Parish

  • Gonzales
  • Prairieville

Calcasieu Parish

  • Sulphur

East Baton Rouge Parish

  • Baker
  • Gardere
  • Shenandoah

Iberia Parish

  • New Iberia

Jefferson Parish

  • Estelle
  • Gretna
  • Harvey
  • Marrero
  • Terrytown
  • Timberlane
  • Woodmere

Lafayette Parish

  • Youngsville

Lafouche Parish

  • Thibodaux

Ouachita Parish

  • Claiborne

Plaquemines Parish

  • Belle Chasse

St Bernard Parish

  • Chalmette

St Charles Parish

  • Destrehan

St John the Baptist Parish

  • LaPlace

St Tammany Parish

  • Covington
  • Mandeville
  • Slidell

Tangipahoa Parish

  • Hammond

Terrebonne Parish

  • Bayou Cane
  • Houma

Vermilion Parish

  • Abbeville

Ineligible areas that could be expanded

Bossier Parish

  • Bossier City

Caddo Parish

  • Shreveport

Calcasieu Parish

  • Lake Charles

East Baton Rouge Parish

  • Baton Rouge

Jefferson Parish

  • Kenner
  • Metairie

Lincoln Parish

  • Ruston

Lafayette Parish

  • Lafayette

Orleans Parish

  • New Orleans

Ouachita Parish

  • Monroe

Rapides Parish

  • Alexandria

Rapides Parish

  • Pineville

The public has 90 days to submit comments regarding the potential loss of eligibility for Rural Development housing programs. Any comments should be sent to LA-RDDirect-Process@usda.gov.

For details or questions about specific changes, you can contact the Louisiana Rural Development Housing Program staff at (318) 473-7630.

