Uncertainty looms about future buyouts in Greinwich Terrace

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After repeated flooding, many who lived in the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood of Lake Charles are gone. For some, their homes were purchased by the government. The future is uncertain for those who remain.

Parts of the neighborhood off Hwy 14 look like a ghost town, because many of those who have flooded repeatedly took buyouts and have relocated. That was Phase One.

A few people, especially older ones, refused the buyout, too tired and up in years to move again. While funding appears uncertain for those in Phase Two, Jeni and Ed Desorneaux believe they are to be funded because of a few who refused the buyout.

“I love my house, but we are scared for floating, my appliances, it’s very old. Now my daughter, she’s very sick,” said Jeni Desorneaux. She said their 16-year-old daughter has cancer.

Jeni’s husband, Ed, told us he’s anxious to get out of the area.

“With another storm, I don’t know what I’m going to do because I had to stay in one of my friends garage for six months with my family, It was six of us and two dogs living in a garage until we got the house back together. If it happens again I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said.

Parish officials said they are always looking at many sources of funding to determine the parish’s eligibility. There was a webinar Wednesday to kick off round two project funding and assessment.

We will let you know if the webinar with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative leads to any funding possibilities.

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
State lawmakers propose framework for legalization of marijuana, decriminalization and regulation
