SWLA Arrest Report - March 7, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 7, 2023.

Brandon Lee Broussard, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Lon Allen Porter Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Armorian Demond Hadnot, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; probation detainer.

Donald Joseph Larocca, 55, Iowa: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Abbie Gail Deshotel, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.

Keith Dawan Francis, 38, Lake Charles: Speeding; aggravated flight from an officer.

Tarell Lemell McCree, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.

Damien Terrell Siverand, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Neal Raymond Schiesske Jr., 30, Addis: Theft under $5,000.

Joseph Mose III, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.

Robert Lee Pena Jr., 29, San Antonia, TX: Battery of a dating partner.

William Blake Leeds, 36, DeRidder: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Ashley Brent Ferris, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; battery of a dating partner.

