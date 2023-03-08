SWLA Arrest Report - March 7, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 7, 2023.
Brandon Lee Broussard, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Lon Allen Porter Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Armorian Demond Hadnot, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; probation detainer.
Donald Joseph Larocca, 55, Iowa: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Abbie Gail Deshotel, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.
Keith Dawan Francis, 38, Lake Charles: Speeding; aggravated flight from an officer.
Tarell Lemell McCree, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.
Damien Terrell Siverand, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Neal Raymond Schiesske Jr., 30, Addis: Theft under $5,000.
Joseph Mose III, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.
Robert Lee Pena Jr., 29, San Antonia, TX: Battery of a dating partner.
William Blake Leeds, 36, DeRidder: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
Ashley Brent Ferris, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; battery of a dating partner.
