State police still searching for suspect in Calcasieu fatal hit-and-run crash

By Jade Moreau
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six crashes resulting in seven deaths just in 2023 have been investigated by Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The most recent crash is a fatal hit-and-run on I-10, west of Hwy 3063 in Calcasieu Parish.

“At approximately 1:45 a.m., that’s when Troop D received the call that a pedestrian was struck on I-10 right around the Vinton area,” Trooper Derek Senegal with Troop D said.

Senegal said their investigation revelated the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane for unknown reasons when he was struck by a vehicle. With no evidence left at the scene, investigators are still searching for their suspect.

“Maybe a broken headlight, a broken taillight or anything like that,” Senegal said. “So, there was nothing out there to as far as evidence goes, there was nothing on the scene.”

Authorities are withholding the victim’s identy, as they are still trying to locate the next of kin.

Senegal said from dusk to early morning hours, pedestrians are at greater risk for being missed by drivers. Precautions like wearing reflective clothing and walking in well-lit areas when possible or safe distances from travel lanes while facing on-coming traffic are encouraged.

“We also want to make sure that all of our drivers are aware of there could be people walking alongside the roads,” Senegal said.

