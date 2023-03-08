Self-service kayak rental station comes to Sam Houston Jones State Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local company, Bayou Adventure has launched a kayak kiosk at Sam Houston Jones State Park, giving park visitors more access to explore the water.

“This is our first installment here at Sam Houston Jones State Park, and this is a completely self-serve kayak rental station,” said Bayou Adventure Owner Jordan Hughes.

Single or double kayaks can be rented by the hour and include paddles and life jackets.

“Download an app, put a little information in and then once you’re set-up, come around here to our locker system; you’ll scan this QR code with your smartphone,” said Hughes. “The app is both on IOS and Android; you’ll scan this code when the transaction codes through this lock will release. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to pull your paddles, life jacket, kayak is free, you can go enjoy the Calcasieu River.”

One couple saw an ad on Facebook and decided to come out and give it a try.

“He was like, oh, look, they’re doing kayaks at Sam Houston Park,” said the couple. “I was like, let’s do that this coming week on our day off, so it kind of works out really well; it’s a really good idea, for sure, for people who don’t have kayaks at home who just want to come out and hang out.”

“The rates on the single-person kayaks are $20 per hour, tandem kayaks are $25 per hour and minimum of 1 hour,” said Hughes. “But beyond that, you’re only charged for what you use.”

Bayou Adventure is excited to be a part of helping Sam Houston Jones State Park come back better than ever after the recent storms.

“We’re really, really excited to be a part of this; I grew up coming to Sam Houston Jones my whole life and after how badly it was devastated after Hurricane Laura,” said Hughes. “It’s very, very cool to be a part of of this thing being built back and better than it ever was before; we’re very very happy to be a part of this.”

