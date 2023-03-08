50/50 Thursdays
One injured in shooting at New Llano gas station

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
New Llano, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a New Llano gas station that left one injured.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on March 7.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to VPSO Sheriff Sam Craft.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing as they try to find the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

