Oakdale Federal prison inmate arrested on nine counts of contractor fraud

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A man currently incarcerated in the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale on drug charges is now facing nine counts of contractor fraud that occurred in Elton, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

James Anthony Mangum, 55, of Bedford, Texas is accused of taking deposits for roof repairs from customers and depositing the funds into his personal bank account.

JDPSO arrested Mangum on March 8, for nine counts of contractor fraud and misapplication of funds.

Mangum was wanted for drug charges out of Texas and New Jersey and has been incarcerated in the Federal Correctional Institution since 2021.

