Newly renovated DeQuincy Library opens its doors to the public

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The newly renovated DeQuincy Library has officially opened its doors to the public today.

The larger branch includes a variety of features unique to the community, such as reservable meeting spaces, and conference and study rooms.

There’s also a convenient drive-thru, and dedicated areas for specific age groups.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It feels exciting. We can’t wait to fill it up and have people in here to enjoy all the different areas and the other branch. It was smaller and we didn’t. We weren’t able to have a teen area and we do now,” Branch Manager Janet Jordy said. “We didn’t have a very big children’s area. We had to try to acclimate a small place for the children and now we have a big area for the children. We have a quiet area for the adults and we even have gaming stations now, so that’s something new that we didn’t have before.”

The library is located at 102 N Pine Street.

A grand opening celebration will be scheduled for a later date.

