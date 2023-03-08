50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese MBB head coach John Aiken addresses future

By Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After McNeese’s season came to an end on Tuesday night with a loss to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in the Southland Conference Tournament semi-finals, Cowboys’ head coach John Aiken addressed the rumors about his future in Lake Charles.

“I’ve not heard anything, I’ve heard rumors and rumors are rumors, I shared that with our guys before the tournament, I said guys, I don’t want you to be blindsided by anything, so rumors are rumors, and we’re going to enjoy every moment that we have together,” said coach Aiken. “I would love to continue to coach here, I appreciate the opportunity that I’ve had, it’s been two of the best years, two of the hardest years of my life, but two of the best years, I hope I got more days in me, but I understand what the measurement is here, I understand what they want, and so that’s way above my head, and not something I’m going to stress out about too much.”

In two years under John Aiken, the McNeese Cowboys had nearly identical seasons, going 11-22 in 2021-22, with a 4-10 record against conference opponents, and losing in the second round of the Southland Conference Tournament, following an 80-67 win over Northwestern State in the first round. In 2022-23, the Cowboys finished with a record of 11-23, with a conference record of 6-12, and their season came to an end in the semi-finals of the Southland Conference Tournament with an 80-63 loss to top-seed Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

The Cowboys’ trip to the semi-finals in 2023 marked the first time they reached the semi-finals of the Southland Conference Tournament since 2012, when they fell in the championship game to Lamar.

Aiken also added in his press conference that he expects to know about his future with McNeese within the next 24-48 hours, meaning he expects to know by Thursday night at the latest.

For the most up to date updates on Coach Aiken, McNeese Athletics, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter, plus 7 Sports Director Matthew Travis.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

McNeese Cowboys’ season ends with Semi-Final loss to Corpus Christi
McNeese Cowboys’ season ends with Semi-Final loss to Corpus Christi
McNeese MBB head coach John Aiken addresses future
McNeese MBB head coach John Aiken addresses future
McNeese Cowboys’ season ends with Semi-Final loss to Corpus Christi
McNeese Cowboys’ season ends with Semi-Final loss to Corpus Christi
McNeese Cowgirls' Season ends with OT loss to Lamar
McNeese Cowgirls’ season ends with OT loss to Lamar