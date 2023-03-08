LEGAL CORNER: If my spouse gets the house in a divorce, can I be compensated for what I have put into it?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I have a question about divorce and a house that my husband and I got together in our marriage. I recently went through domestic violence with my husband, and my kids and I had to leave for our safety because my husband would not leave. I had to get a protective order from my husband. I did not want the house at the time because I knew he would stalk me and my children. Now I have filed for a divorce and my question is, “Can I be compensated for what I have put into the house?” I do not want the house, but I feel like I am been cheated out of everything because he gets it all.

ANSWER: In Louisiana, any assets that one will acquire during marriage are considered community property, unless otherwise classified as separate property. Under the community property regime, both spouses are entitled to an equal share (50/50) of the interest in all assets acquired during marriage.

With the community property regime, division of property takes place after determining whether the property is either community or separate property. Factors to consider when determining whether community or separate property are the source of funds and/or timing of purchase.

If a property is deemed community, the value of the asset is determined. This is done to allow for equal division of the property between the two parties.

Common methods employed to achieve this include:

Allowing one spouse to buy out the shares of the other spouse.

Selling the assets and dividing the profit.

Assigning property to each spouse, which are similar in terms of value.

QUESTION: An IRA is inherited by an adult child who is married. Does that inherited money become community property in the event of a divorce? If the inherited IRA is rolled over into an account in that adult child’s name and lists his children as beneficiaries, does the wife have to sign off in agreement?

ANSWER: An inherited IRA can be in one person’s name alone, so it is generally viewed as separate property. However, couples who are married and may use their joint earnings to contribute to the inherited IRA of one of the spouses. If this joint contribution occurs, then this will likely make the inherited IRA a marital asset — or community property.

In other words, it may be subject to a 50/50 split during a divorce proceeding in Louisiana, which is a community property state.

