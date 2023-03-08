50/50 Thursdays
CPSO K-9 finds suspect under Deaton St. home after foot chase

By Jade Moreau
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A man fled from Calcasieu Parish deputies during a traffic stop, leading them on a short foot chase in Lake Charles Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police Department searched the area near Deaton and 17th streets. A CPSO K-9 officer found the suspect under a home on Deaton Street, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
