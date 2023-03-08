CPSO K-9 finds suspect under Deaton St. home after foot chase

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A man fled from Calcasieu Parish deputies during a traffic stop, leading them on a short foot chase in Lake Charles Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police Department searched the area near Deaton and 17th streets. A CPSO K-9 officer found the suspect under a home on Deaton Street, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

