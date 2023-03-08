50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election
Hemp gummies purchased at a smoke shop in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 5, 2023, are...
La. House speaker blames health department for illegal hemp products
Gov. Edwards endorses former head of DOTD Shawn Wilson for governor
Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., Louisiana Secretary of Transportation
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for Governor