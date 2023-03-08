First Alert Forecast: Muggy and warm conditions continue ahead of stalled front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Temperatures are looking to stay on the warm side for a few more days as we keep an eye on a stalled front to the north. Light winds out of the south continue to keep humidity levels high, contributing to areas of patchy fog that will remain until the mid-morning hours.

Foggy overnight conditions (KPLC)

For today we expect to see mostly cloudy skies with some sun mixing in, afternoon temperatures will be rising into the lower 80′s. Rain chances remain very low, but a stray shower or two is still possible with the abundant moisture in the air. Lows tonight will be in the mid to lower 60′s as we see the return of patchy fog developing in some areas later in the night.

Weak front arriving Friday (KPLC)

Later in the week we’re watching the approach of a weak front from the northwest on Friday, which could bring some scattered showers to the area with temperatures dropping down only a few degrees for the weekend. These cooler temps will be quickly replaced by warmer weather as a stronger front brings a higher chance of rain late Sunday evening with colder temperatures behind it.

