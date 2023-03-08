50/50 Thursdays
Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.

The incident happened at Brookstown Middle School, which is located on East Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road.

Emergency officials confirmed at least one adult was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

EBR Schools said the incident started as a fight between females. The fight spread forcing responding officers to call in backup.

Parents also reportedly got involved in the fight. At least one officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured.

The extent of the officers’ injuries are unknown at this time.

The school system expects several arrests to be made.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for more information. We have a crew headed to the scene. Watch 9News at Noon for the latest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

