CPSO searching for man who attempted to drive off with deputies arm in window

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man driving a white Toyota Camry near the 100 block of Vine Street in Sulphur.

After deputies attempted to speak to the driver of the suspicious vehicle, Clausy Bernard, 36, rolled up his window with a deputy’s arm still inside and attempted to drive off, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies shot at the suspects’ car window, in order to free the deputies arm.

Bernard was able to drive away, CPSO said. It is unknown if anyone inside the vehicle was shot at this time.

CPSO deputies are currently looking for Bernard as it was learned he is wanted on out-of-state warrants.

Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts is to call CPSO at 337-491-3715.

