50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

BRPD officer: ‘20 people tried to jump me’ during school brawl

Twelve people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of Baton Rouge school Wednesday morning, March 8.
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Videos of a massive brawl at the EBR Readiness Alternative School show pure mayhem as law enforcement officers tried to get the situation under control.

At least three law enforcement officers were injured during the fights, including one with a severe hip injury, one who was punched in the face and one who was bitten, investigators said. Investigators said several others, not in law enforcement, were also injured including a civilian who was taken away by ambulance.

RELATED STORY: 12 arrested after massive brawl at EBR Alternative School

As fights unfolded across the campus, multiple parents arrived on campus and, in many cases, joined in the melee, investigators said.

The school, off Prescott Road, is for East Baton Rouge Parish public school students in grades 9-12 who have been suspended or expelled from other schools.

One video shows a student’s head being thrown into a brick wall as a deputy tries to arrest him. As another student videos that happening, a nearby officer yells that the student should also “put on camera that ya’ll tried to jump me.” “Put on camera that 20 people tried to jump me,” the officer then says.

As of Wednesday afternoon, twelve people had been arrested including a mix of both parents and students. However, investigators said more arrests were possible as they continue to review various videos including school surveillance video.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man driving a white Toyota...
CPSO searching for man who attempted to drive off with deputy’s arm in window
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
12 arrested after massive brawl at EBR Alternative School
Foggy overnight conditions
First Alert Forecast: Muggy and warm conditions continue ahead of stalled front
Authorities release identity of suspect in Deaton St. foot chase
Authorities release identity of suspect in Deaton St. foot chase
McNeese fires Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Aiken
McNeese fires Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Aiken