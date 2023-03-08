50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

BESE votes on proposed plan for teacher pay raises

(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In his executive budget for the year, Governor John Bel Edwards wants to see a $2000 pay raise for teachers to help attract more to the state.

He also wants to see $1000 dollars go toward raises if more money becomes available. The proposal recommended by BESE that swiftly passed Wednesday looks to give a $2000 raise also, but there’s one big difference.

“The difference is the governor has asked for $1000 of additional across-the-board pay should additional revenue be realized. We’re asking for the same except for that additional compensation, that it be allowed to be used for targeted purposes,” said the states Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

The new president of BESE, Holly Boffy, says that gives districts the ability to use the money the best way they see fit.

“So, a district who’s having trouble finding special Ed teachers could base pay on filling those vacancies, a district that’s having trouble finding math teachers could compensate math teachers at a higher level,” said Boffy.

She says she hopes their plan will be enough to close the gap in teacher shortages. The teacher shortage for us dropped by 52% between 2021 and 2022 after teachers received a $1500 raise according to the state Department of Education. About a month ago an education task force recommended lawmakers pass an $80 million addition in state aid for public schools.

However, BESE’s plan did not include the request.

“It does provide for $22 million which reflects the inflation rate from 2009 in terms of operational expenses such as fuel, utilities, and insurance. And so, we wanted to address the real concerns that were brought to the table around inflation, but we certainly did not do the $80 million request that they asked for,” added Dr. Brumley.

The governor’s office said they did not have any comment on BESE’s plan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School; school officials, NAACP release statements
Newly renovated DeQuincy Library opens its doors to the public
Newly renovated DeQuincy Library opens its doors to the public
Judge Jennifer Medley, who approved lower number for Cantrell recall threshold, signed petition
REPORT: Judge who approved lower number for Cantrell recall threshold signed petition
One injured in shooting at New Llano gas station
One injured in shooting at New Llano gas station