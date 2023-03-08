50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities release identity of suspect in Deaton St. foot chase

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect they found under a home on Deaton St. following a foot chase.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies attempted a traffic stop last night, March 8, that resulted in Curtis Adams, 44, leading authorities on a brief foot chase that ended when a CPSO K-9 officer found him under a home.

Adams was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for resisting an officer by flight and refusal to I.D.

However, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Adams also had active warrants through the Lake Charles Police Department for:

  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • Domestic abuse; strangulation
  • Domestic abuse; child endangerment

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A big change could be coming for disabled Social Security recipients.
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm
USDA conducting review of what Louisiana communities are considered rural
USDA conducting review of what Louisiana communities are considered rural
Foggy overnight conditions
First Alert Forecast: Muggy and warm conditions continue ahead of stalled front
Health Headlines: Foods that are bad for your heart
Health Headlines: Foods that are bad for your heart