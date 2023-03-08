Authorities release identity of suspect in Deaton St. foot chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect they found under a home on Deaton St. following a foot chase.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies attempted a traffic stop last night, March 8, that resulted in Curtis Adams, 44, leading authorities on a brief foot chase that ended when a CPSO K-9 officer found him under a home.

Adams was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for resisting an officer by flight and refusal to I.D.

However, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Adams also had active warrants through the Lake Charles Police Department for:

Attempted second-degree murder

Domestic abuse; strangulation

Domestic abuse; child endangerment

