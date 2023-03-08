50/50 Thursdays
4 more teens arrested after artist killed on O’Brien St.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Four additional teens are facing charges related to the killing of local artist Derrick Thornton.

Thornton, 43, was found shot to death at a home on O’Brien Street on Feb. 18.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in Lake Charles on March 1 on one count of first-degree murder, and today the Lake Charles Police Department announced more arrests.

A 16-year-old was arrested on March 6 while LCPD SWAT officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Gordon Woods Drive, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Another 16-year-old was arrested later the same day while SWAT officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 5000 block of Pecan Acres Drive, Fondel said.

Two more suspects, ages 16 and 17, were arrested at LCPD Headquarters on the afternoon of March 7, Fondel said.

The four teens are each facing one count of principal to first-degree murder.

Fondel said all suspects were taken into custody without incident. They are held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

A spokesperson with the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office said they have not determined whether any of the suspects will be tried as adults.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact detectives at 337-491-1311.

